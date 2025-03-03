Israeli Aid Halt: A Standoff Over Gaza Ceasefire Extension

Israel has halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza following Hamas' refusal of a US-supported extension to the ceasefire agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced. This decision was made as the first phase of the agreement expired, a move reportedly aimed at pressuring Hamas to comply.

Hamas strongly criticized the decision, branding it as 'cheap blackmail' and a 'war crime.' They have called upon international mediators to intervene, claiming Israel's actions violate agreed terms. Tensions escalated rapidly as the ceasefire terms, which concluded months of conflict, came under renewed strain.

Israel maintains its stance that hostages in Gaza must be released for any extension to occur. Meanwhile, Egypt, a mediator in the talks, condemned Israel's move, rejecting the use of humanitarian aid as leverage in negotiations. As talks continue, the atmosphere remains charged, with significant international implications.

