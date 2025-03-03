Left Menu

Israel Embraces EU Standards in Third Wave of Import Reforms

Israel has commenced the third wave of its import reform, adopting European Union standards for a diverse array of consumer products. The initiative aims to enhance import options, boost competition, and reduce living costs by expanding access to EU-approved appliances and household items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:48 IST
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): The third wave of Israel's import reform, titled 'What is good for Europe Is Good for Israel,' launched on March 1. Echoing previous reform phases, this initiative encompasses a wide variety of consumer products, now eligible for import under European Union standards.

This strategic move is intended to broaden import possibilities, intensify market competition, and ultimately lead to better consumer choices and lower prices, as stated by the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Historically, Israel has maintained rigorous quality standards for imported appliances. By aligning with European standards, the nation anticipates a reduction in living costs. The reform covers numerous items, including cooking ovens, blenders, food processors, and even everyday products like coffee machines and refrigerators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

