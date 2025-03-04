Israel and US Fortify Defense Alliance Against Regional Threats

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed gratitude towards US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for President Trump's expedited shipments of weapons and security gear to Israel. Katz highlighted the unwavering support from the U.S. administration, marking it as a testament to the resilient alliance between the two nations.

During their conversation, Katz acknowledged Israel's approval of the President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's proposal, emphasizing urgent action to rescue Israeli hostages in Gaza and dismantle the Hamas regime. Katz also discussed the IDF's anti-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, underlining the strategic importance of military zones established in Lebanon and Syria.

Both leaders concurred that Iran's potential to develop nuclear weapons poses the primary threat to regional stability. Katz and Hegseth affirmed the need for continued Israel-US cooperation to thwart nuclear proliferation and safeguard mutual security interests in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)