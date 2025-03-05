Trump's Triumphant Return: Rallying Republicans and Economic Ambitions

During President Donald Trump's address to Congress, Republicans erupted into chants of 'USA, USA' following a disruption by Democrat hecklers. The scene was punctuated when a Republican lawmaker seized and discarded a protest sign held by a Democrat reading 'This is not normal.'

The address, marking Trump's first in his second term, featured calls for American energy independence, bolstered national security, especially at the southern border, and economic revitalization. Trump boasted of significant achievements in the initial weeks of his administration, declaring the dawn of a 'golden age' for America.

US Congressman Zach Nunn praised Trump's 'America First' stance, highlighting the administration's focus on tax cuts and reducing federal expenditures to empower local communities. Nunn also emphasized the importance of a domestically trained workforce as a foundation for American innovation and manufacturing strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)