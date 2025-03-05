Left Menu

Trump Commends Pakistan for Arrest in Abbey Gate Bombing, Targets Biden Over Recession

In a congressional address, Donald Trump praised Pakistan for aiding the US in capturing the terrorist linked to the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing. Criticizing the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and economic policies, Trump pledged to revive the American shipping industry and dismantle federal diversity initiatives.

In a noteworthy address to Congress, former President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan for assisting in the capture of the terrorist associated with the deadly Abbey Gate bombing during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump commended Pakistan's involvement, marking the arrest as a key victory against radical Islamic terrorism.

Turning his attention to domestic issues, Trump criticized the Biden administration for the handling of the Afghan exit, labeling it a 'disastrous and incompetent' operation. He highlighted the economic downturn, citing historic inflation and an energy price hike as primary issues, and committed to measures aimed at reducing these economic pressures on Americans.

Furthermore, Trump announced plans to rejuvenate the American shipbuilding industry, unveiling a new initiative to bolster both commercial and military shipbuilding as part of strengthening the defense industrial base. He also stated his administration's position on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, indicating a rollback across federal sectors, insisting on merit-based employment procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

