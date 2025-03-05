Left Menu

Mardan Residents Protest Persistent Gas Loadshedding During Ramadan

Residents of Mardan, including many frustrated women, staged a protest against ongoing gas loadshedding during critical times such as Sehri and Iftar. The demonstration led to significant traffic congestion on Malakand Road. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi urged the Prime Minister to address the energy crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

05-03-2025
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Mardan, frustrated residents have taken to the streets in a demonstration against persistent gas loadshedding during the holy month of Ramadan. Protesters, including many women, obstructed Malakand Road in Takht Bhai Tehsil, leading to severe traffic jams. They demanded an immediate restoration of gas pressure during key times such as Sehri and Iftar.

The protestors expressed their anger, vowing to encircle the Sui gas office should the loadshedding continue. Echoing these sentiments, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has formally requested the Prime Minister's intervention to resolve the electricity and gas crisis in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the irony of KP's significant energy production juxtaposed with its residents' deprivation of resources. He criticized the ongoing power cuts, noting the disparity between the Prime Minister's assurances of uninterrupted service during Ramadan and the grim reality faced by citizens, thereby urging an immediate resolution to preserve the sanctity of the holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

