Balochistan: Four terrorists arrested near Pak-Afghan border

Four terrorists were arrested by security forces near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Toba Kakri area of Balochistan, The Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan. The suspects, who were caught with weapons like Kalashnikovs and hand grenades, confessed to planning a large-scale attack. One of them revealed that they had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan just three days ago.

This operation comes as Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist activities over the past year, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Pakistani government has repeatedly expressed concerns that terrorists are using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan, as per The Dawn. According to sources, the local population played a significant role in the success of this operation against the terrorists.

It added that "defence experts described it [as] a positive development that the local population is fighting alongside security forces against the terrorists". The defence experts were quoted as saying that the "primary reason for the rise in terrorism in Pakistan are the terrorist organisations flourishing on Afghan soil".

"They said Afghanistan has become a haven for terrorists and immediate international action is needed," Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, with multiple incidents reported in the past week.

On Wednesday, a remotely detonated blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district claimed five lives and critically injured 10 others. The blast targeted the vehicle of Abdul Samad Samalani, a pro-government tribal elder, according to police. Earlier this week, in another incident, an attack on the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left five soldiers dead, while 16 terrorists were killed in the response. Unfortunately, the blasts also resulted in the loss of 13 civilian lives, including six children, and injured 32 others.

These incidents are part of a larger trend, as Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025. The country saw a 45 per cent increase in deaths from terrorist attacks over the past year, with 1,081 fatalities reported. (ANI)

