Pakistan Orders Afghan Nationals to Leave: Deportations Commence April 1

The Pakistani government has instructed Afghan nationals to exit by March 31 or face deportation. This move, confirmed by the Ministry of Interior, affects Afghan Citizen Card holders and illegal residents. An emphasis has been placed on humane treatment amid criticism from human rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government has officially directed Afghan nationals residing in the country to leave by March 31, according to a report by ARY News. The directive specifically targets Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, who face potential deportation beginning April 1 if they do not comply voluntarily.

This announcement marks the first official confirmation from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior regarding the planned expulsion of Afghans, which had previously been subject to speculation. The Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program, initiated last November, is now extended to ACC holders, compelling them to exit the country by the set deadline.

The Interior Ministry emphasizes a humane approach, assuring no mistreatment during repatriation and arrangements for food and healthcare for departing individuals. Meanwhile, human rights organizations have criticized the move, arguing it violates international law and human rights, while Pakistan defends the action as necessary for national security reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

