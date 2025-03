India Backs Mauritius on Chagos Sovereignty Amid Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

India has declared its backing for Mauritius concerning its sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, aligning with its longstanding principles of decolonization and territorial integrity support. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced this position during a press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius on March 11.

Notably, the visit will witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at fortifying ties between the two nations. The MoUs will cover trade, maritime security, and white-shipping information exchange, enhancing Mauritius's maritime safety and regional data-sharing capabilities.

Additionally, discussions are set to address technical cooperation in areas like anti-corruption, capacity building, and ocean research, while exploring innovative technologies and best practices. India's developmental aid portfolio for Mauritius since the last decade amounts to nearly USD 1.1 billion, reflecting India's commitment to Mauritius's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)