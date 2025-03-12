Daring Rescue in Balochistan: 155 Hostages Freed from Terrorists

In a dramatic rescue operation, Pakistan's security forces safely freed 155 hostages held by terrorists following an attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan Pass, ARY News reported. During the confrontation, 27 insurgents were killed as the militants had targeted civilians, leaving the train driver critically injured.

The attackers detonated a bomb on the railway track, forcing the train to a sudden stop before seizing approximately 400 passengers, which included women and children. Security forces acted swiftly to rescue 155 individuals, escorting the freed passengers securely to Quetta while their anxious relatives waited.

According to security sources, the terrorists suffered significant casualties, prompting them to break into smaller groups. Despite the challenging terrain, a clearance operation is actively underway to eliminate remaining threats. In response to the attack, Sibbi hospitals declared an emergency while the culprits reportedly remain in contact with accomplices in Afghanistan.

Authorities simultaneously attended to 37 injured individuals, alongside coordinating with Pakistani Railways, which has suspended all train operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan pending further security clearances, Dawn reported.

Balochistan has witnessed multiple assaults on trains, including a deadly explosion in November at Quetta station, emphasizing the region's ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)