Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Balochistan: 155 Hostages Freed from Terrorists

Security forces in Pakistan rescued 155 hostages from a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express at Bolan Pass, killing 27 attackers. After a bomb halted the train, the militants took around 400 passengers captive. The operation left 37 injured, and train services to Balochistan were temporarily suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:07 IST
Daring Rescue in Balochistan: 155 Hostages Freed from Terrorists
Passengers who were rescued from a train after it was attacked by separatist militants, get themselves registered at the Railway Station in Quetta, Balochistan (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic rescue operation, Pakistan's security forces safely freed 155 hostages held by terrorists following an attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan's Bolan Pass, ARY News reported. During the confrontation, 27 insurgents were killed as the militants had targeted civilians, leaving the train driver critically injured.

The attackers detonated a bomb on the railway track, forcing the train to a sudden stop before seizing approximately 400 passengers, which included women and children. Security forces acted swiftly to rescue 155 individuals, escorting the freed passengers securely to Quetta while their anxious relatives waited.

According to security sources, the terrorists suffered significant casualties, prompting them to break into smaller groups. Despite the challenging terrain, a clearance operation is actively underway to eliminate remaining threats. In response to the attack, Sibbi hospitals declared an emergency while the culprits reportedly remain in contact with accomplices in Afghanistan.

Authorities simultaneously attended to 37 injured individuals, alongside coordinating with Pakistani Railways, which has suspended all train operations from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan pending further security clearances, Dawn reported.

Balochistan has witnessed multiple assaults on trains, including a deadly explosion in November at Quetta station, emphasizing the region's ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025