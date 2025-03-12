India-Mauritius Forge Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced Wednesday that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have committed to intensifying the countries' bilateral ties. The leaders agreed to bolster their relations under a newly devised Mauritius-India Joint Vision Document for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

In a joint press conference, Ramgoolam emphasized the strategic move to deepen cooperation across existing and emerging sectors, including space research, AI, and digital health. The announcement comes as Modi attended Mauritius's National Day, underscoring the unique relationship the two nations share.

PM Modi echoed sentiments of partnership, announcing that India will aid in constructing a new Parliament House in Mauritius, a gesture symbolizing the bond between the two countries. The collaboration aligns with Modi's MAHASAGAR vision, aimed at promoting regional security and growth, incorporating 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'.

(With inputs from agencies.)