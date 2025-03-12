Ganges Meets Talao: Modi's Historic Act Strengthening Indo-Mauritian Ties

In a poignant symbol of cultural and spiritual unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday poured sacred waters from India's Ganges into Mauritius' Ganga Talao at Port Louis. This gesture resonates as a strengthening of India-Mauritius ties and a sharing of India's profound spiritual legacy with the global community.

The Ganga Talao, revered by Hindus in Mauritius, transformed into a sanctified link to India's revered river. Prime Minister Modi, performing rituals and offering prayers, aimed to reinforce the rich cultural and spiritual connection. This sacred site has been a symbol of Indo-Mauritian heritage since a priest's vision in 1887 connected it to goddess Ganga.

During his visit, Modi also gifted the Mauritian President sacred Sangam water from the Mahakumbh, emphasizing cultural exchange. Coinciding with the conclusive grand celebration of Kumbh Mela, this event marked another milestone in India-Mauritius diplomatic relations, rounded out by Modi's acceptance of Mauritius' Highest National Award on National Day.

