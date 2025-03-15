Tensions Mount as Putin Demands Ukrainian Surrender Amidst Cease-fire Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions on Friday by demanding the surrender of Ukrainian forces in Kursk. This declaration came shortly after ex-US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Putin to spare Ukrainian soldiers' lives in the region, according to the New York Times. On Truth Social, Trump claimed, "I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared."

In a televised response, Putin stressed that for Trump's request to be honored, Ukrainian leaders must instruct their troops to lay down arms and surrender. While both Putin and Trump asserted that Ukrainian forces were encircled, Ukrainian authorities and independent analysts have refuted these claims. On Friday, Ukraine's military issued a statement denying any threat of encirclement, labeling such reports as Russian propaganda.

Amidst the discord, a Ukrainian soldier described the situation in Kursk anonymously as "bad, almost critical," countering Trump's grim depiction. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the situation was challenging but provided no indication of an impending surrender. Accusing Putin of destabilizing diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy declared on social media that Putin's actions were meant to derail peace talks.

Putin's surrender demand followed reports from Trump of "very good and productive discussions" with the Russian president about a potential cease-fire. Trump expressed optimism about the war ending, as Russian forces intensified their offensive in Kursk. The conflict has made the region central to cease-fire negotiations, with Russia recently advancing significantly.

The tensions have sparked evacuations in Ukraine's Sumy region bordering Kursk. Volodymyr Artiukhin, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced the mandatory evacuation of eight villages due to increased aerial attacks. Despite a 30-day unconditional cease-fire proposal from Ukraine and the US, Putin insists on additional demands, including the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers as part of any peace accord.

In Moscow on Thursday, Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the situation. Following this, Russian and US officials expressed cautious optimism regarding ongoing negotiations. The Kremlin indicated that Putin passed on information to Trump through Witkoff, with plans for a future conversation between the two leaders.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, noted that the outcome of diplomatic talks would become clearer after Witkoff briefed Trump. "There's an understanding on both sides that such a conversation is necessary," stated Peskov. While Trump showed hope for peace, US officials remained cautious, emphasizing the need for compromises from both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)