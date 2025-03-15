China's Amphibious Drills Intensify Tensions in the South China Sea

China has reportedly conducted amphibious landing exercises in the South China Sea, utilizing specially designed vessels capable of rapidly deploying military vehicles and troops onto beaches. These exercises, closely observed by analysts, mirror those required for an island invasion and occur amid escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan's self-rule, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Open-source investigators, analyzing Chinese social media this week, identified a fleet of large ships, described as 'invasion barges,' due to their ability to transport heavy military equipment and personnel directly to shorelines. Experts suggest these vessels are pivotal in potential amphibious assault operations, particularly in contested areas like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite imaging technology, analysts confirmed the presence of three such barges in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, home to the Chinese South Sea Fleet, verifying that the drills occurred between March 4 and March 11. Geo-intelligence researcher Damien Symon told Radio Free Asia that he corroborated the exercises happened in Zhanjiang during this period, though their current status remains uncertain.

Satellite images analyzed by Symon depicted three barges lined up near a beach. Additional photos, reportedly taken at the same location and shared on Chinese social media, show the barges forming a makeshift 'bridge' to the shore, allowing tanks and other military vehicles to land, RFA reported.

China's intensification of military activities in the South China Sea, including frequent amphibious landings and advanced naval operations, underscores Beijing's expanding military capabilities. These exercises are widely interpreted as preparations for potential conflicts, especially involving Taiwan.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to assert control. Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that 'reunification with Taiwan is inevitable, and China will make it happen.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)