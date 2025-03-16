Left Menu

India and Malaysia to Co-Chair Pivotal ADMM-Plus Meeting on Counter-Terrorism

The ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism is set to convene in New Delhi from March 19-20, 2025, co-chaired for the first time by India. Delegates from ASEAN countries and global partners, including the USA and China, will discuss strategies to combat terrorism over the 2024-2027 cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:41 IST
The upcoming meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism marks a significant event in New Delhi from March 19 to 20, 2025. Co-chaired by India and Malaysia, it brings together representatives from 10 ASEAN members and eight dialogue partners, including major nations like the USA, China, and Russia.

This is a pivotal moment for India, as it co-chairs the EWG on Counter-Terrorism for the first time. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh is set to deliver a keynote address, setting the stage for discussions aimed at crafting a comprehensive strategy to address contemporary terrorism threats. The meeting also serves as the inaugural session for the operational cycle spanning 2024 to 2027.

The ADMM-Plus serves as a critical platform for practical defense cooperation across several domains including maritime security and cyber security. Within this framework, Experts Working Groups (EWGs) actively foster collaboration, guided by co-chairmanship from ASEAN members and dialogue partners. The three-year EWG cycles are essential for setting objectives and ensuring progress through regular meetings and practical exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

