Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy Amidst Middle Eastern Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Saturday that the scheduling and location of the next peace talks with the U.S. and Russia depend on the Middle East's security situation and the level of genuine diplomatic opportunities available. Zelenskiy mentioned he would provide new instructions to Ukraine's negotiators for the talks without specifying the details.

Earlier, on Thursday, Zelenskiy had announced that the talks were likely set for early March in Abu Dhabi. However, those plans have faced uncertainty due to hostilities, as the UAE is caught in the fallout from aerial strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)