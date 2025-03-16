Taiwan Deports Influencer for Pro-China Stance Amid Sovereignty Concerns
Taiwan's National Immigration Agency has deported Liu, known online as Yaya, due to her public support for China's forceful unification with Taiwan. Her actions allegedly violated legal stipulations and threatened Taiwan's democratic system. Authorities stress that such statements on public platforms can result in severe consequences.
The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan has ordered the deportation of a Chinese woman, known by her online alias Yaya, due to her outspoken support for China's forceful unification with Taiwan. This decision highlights serious concerns over national sovereignty, as reported by the Taipei Times.
Identified as Liu, the influencer achieved permanent residency in Taiwan through marriage but drew ire for promoting pro-unification sentiments via YouTube and TikTok. Authorities dismissed her dependent visa, enforcing her departure within ten days, following a legally backed investigation by the NIA.
Her statements were perceived as threats to Taiwan's democratic fabric. Officials, including Immigration Affairs Division Director Hsu Yu, reiterated the stance against undermining state sovereignty. The NIA warned all influencers to consider the legal implications of their social media content.
