Taiwan Deports Influencer for Pro-China Stance Amid Sovereignty Concerns

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Taiwan has ordered the deportation of a Chinese woman, known by her online alias Yaya, due to her outspoken support for China's forceful unification with Taiwan. This decision highlights serious concerns over national sovereignty, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Identified as Liu, the influencer achieved permanent residency in Taiwan through marriage but drew ire for promoting pro-unification sentiments via YouTube and TikTok. Authorities dismissed her dependent visa, enforcing her departure within ten days, following a legally backed investigation by the NIA.

Her statements were perceived as threats to Taiwan's democratic fabric. Officials, including Immigration Affairs Division Director Hsu Yu, reiterated the stance against undermining state sovereignty. The NIA warned all influencers to consider the legal implications of their social media content.

(With inputs from agencies.)