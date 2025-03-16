NZ Prime Minister Luxon Visits India for Raisina Dialogue

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon touched down in New Delhi today, commencing an official visit centered around his role as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Luxon will deliver the keynote address at this prominent event.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and members of the Indian diaspora, Luxon is set for a series of important meetings. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is slated to meet with Luxon, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat to honor Mahatma Gandhi.

Luxon is expected to convene with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, with an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding planned. His itinerary includes discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and a meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda. After official engagements in Mumbai, including a meeting with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Luxon will depart India on March 20, post the Raisina Dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)