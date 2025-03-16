Dubai Advances Transport Payment with Nol System Upgrade

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a significant milestone, completing 40% of the planned upgrade of the nol ticketing system, transitioning to account-based ticketing (ABT) technology. This AED550 million initiative is projected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

RTA Director-General Mattar Al Tayer revealed that the project is divided into three critical phases. The initial phase focuses on upgrading the central system to establish digital user accounts linked to existing nol cards. The subsequent phase is dedicated to launching a new generation of nol cards featuring advanced technology compatible with international standards and banking card systems.

The final phase will see the system fully upgraded to accept a range of payment methods, including bank cards and digital wallets, enhancing user convenience across Dubai's public transport network. Additionally, the nol card system will expand its utility beyond transport, facilitating retail purchases in the UAE, bolstering the seamless integration of digital payments.

