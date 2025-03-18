Tony Abbott Advocates Unity Against Separatism, Highlights Quad's Importance

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott issued a firm statement on Tuesday, declaring there is "no future for any separatism." Abbott stressed the importance of working within existing systems as he condemned Khalistani extremism in Australia and highlighted India's democratic pluralism.

In a discussion with ANI, Abbott emphasized the significance of strengthening ties between India and Australia amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific. He attributed potential conflicts to China's current political stance and stressed the role of the Quad—a strategic partnership between India, the US, Japan, and Australia—as a pivotal force for promoting democracy and peaceful coexistence in the region.

Abbott attended the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, where issues like climate change and global security were under discussion. He highlighted the conference's role as a showcase for Indian soft power. Abbott also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that peace should be achieved on a just basis, with real security guarantees for Ukrainians.

(With inputs from agencies.)