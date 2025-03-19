Maldives-India Tourism Ties: Boosting Tourism Amid Diplomatic Strains

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has highlighted the critical importance of maintaining strong and positive relations with India, pointing out that the Maldives' prosperity and safety heavily rely on this partnership.

In an interview with ANI, Nasheed acknowledged a slight decline in Indian tourists to the Maldives but noted that India remains the island nation's second-largest tourist source. He emphasized that tourism between the two countries is complementary, suggesting that developments in India's Minicoy Islands as resorts could be mutually beneficial.

The discussion also touched on political tensions between India and Maldives, particularly following remarks by some Maldivian ministers regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The Maldivian government has distanced itself from these comments, asserting a commitment to fostering positive dialogues with neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)