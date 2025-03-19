Left Menu

Maldives-India Tourism Ties: Boosting Tourism Amid Diplomatic Strains

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed emphasizes the importance of solid relations between Maldives and India for prosperity and tourism. Despite a recent decline in Indian tourists, Maldives remains a popular destination. Meanwhile, political tensions arise over disparaging remarks by Maldives officials against Indian PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has highlighted the critical importance of maintaining strong and positive relations with India, pointing out that the Maldives' prosperity and safety heavily rely on this partnership.

In an interview with ANI, Nasheed acknowledged a slight decline in Indian tourists to the Maldives but noted that India remains the island nation's second-largest tourist source. He emphasized that tourism between the two countries is complementary, suggesting that developments in India's Minicoy Islands as resorts could be mutually beneficial.

The discussion also touched on political tensions between India and Maldives, particularly following remarks by some Maldivian ministers regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The Maldivian government has distanced itself from these comments, asserting a commitment to fostering positive dialogues with neighbors.

