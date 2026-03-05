Left Menu

Stormy Seas: Rahul Gandhi Critiques PM Modi Amid West Asia Conflict

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi as he criticized India's leadership amidst the growing West Asia conflict. He emphasized the threat to India's oil supplies and strategic autonomy, following the sinking of an Iranian warship by a U.S. submarine. The global tension challenges India's maritime security.

Updated: 05-03-2026 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the intensifying West Asia conflict's proximity to India's borders. Gandhi argued that in such tumultuous times, India requires decisive leadership, yet the current administration has jeopardized the country's strategic independence.

Asserting that the world is entering an unpredictable era, Gandhi warned of potential disruptions in India's energy routes, specifically through the Strait of Hormuz, which channels more than 40% of India's oil imports. He highlighted a significant escalation when a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, underscoring the maritime security threat in the Indian Ocean.

The incident marked the first torpedo strike on an enemy warship since World War II and raises concerns about India's regional security stance. As tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran surge, India advocates for a diplomatic solution to avert further conflict. The U.S. recently targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, perpetuating a cycle of retaliation across the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

