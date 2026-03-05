Stormy Seas: Rahul Gandhi Critiques PM Modi Amid West Asia Conflict

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the intensifying West Asia conflict's proximity to India's borders. Gandhi argued that in such tumultuous times, India requires decisive leadership, yet the current administration has jeopardized the country's strategic independence.

Asserting that the world is entering an unpredictable era, Gandhi warned of potential disruptions in India's energy routes, specifically through the Strait of Hormuz, which channels more than 40% of India's oil imports. He highlighted a significant escalation when a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, underscoring the maritime security threat in the Indian Ocean.

The incident marked the first torpedo strike on an enemy warship since World War II and raises concerns about India's regional security stance. As tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran surge, India advocates for a diplomatic solution to avert further conflict. The U.S. recently targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, perpetuating a cycle of retaliation across the Gulf region.

