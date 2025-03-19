Left Menu

Maldives-India Relations: Boost in Tourism and Diplomatic Ties

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed emphasizes the vital role of Indo-Maldivian relations in tourism and overall security. Despite a temporary dip, Indian tourists are returning to Maldives. Amidst diplomatic tensions, the Maldives government asserts its commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue with India, distancing itself from controversial remarks by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:41 IST
Maldives-India Relations: Boost in Tourism and Diplomatic Ties
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties with India, particularly regarding the tourism sector's recovery. Nasheed acknowledges the interdependent nature of tourism between India and the Maldives, noting that developing Indian resorts could mutually boost both nations' tourism industries. Indian tourists have reclaimed their position as a major source of visitors to the Maldives, following a brief decline in numbers.

Addressing concerns over China's growing influence and potential Free Trade Agreement with Maldives, Nasheed stated that the nation welcomes tourists from all over the globe. Meanwhile, recent derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have stirred diplomatic tensions. This prompted the Maldives government to clarify its stance and reiterate its dedication to positive dialogue with India.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep last year, which was publicized through social media, drew disparaging comments from certain Maldivian officials. Maldives' Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer condemned these remarks, emphasizing they do not represent the Maldives government, which seeks to nurture constructive relations with its neighbors. Despite temporary social media-fueled vacation cancellations by Indians, the Maldives remains a perennial favorite among Indian tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025