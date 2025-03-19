Maldives-India Relations: Boost in Tourism and Diplomatic Ties

In a recent interview, Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties with India, particularly regarding the tourism sector's recovery. Nasheed acknowledges the interdependent nature of tourism between India and the Maldives, noting that developing Indian resorts could mutually boost both nations' tourism industries. Indian tourists have reclaimed their position as a major source of visitors to the Maldives, following a brief decline in numbers.

Addressing concerns over China's growing influence and potential Free Trade Agreement with Maldives, Nasheed stated that the nation welcomes tourists from all over the globe. Meanwhile, recent derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have stirred diplomatic tensions. This prompted the Maldives government to clarify its stance and reiterate its dedication to positive dialogue with India.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep last year, which was publicized through social media, drew disparaging comments from certain Maldivian officials. Maldives' Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer condemned these remarks, emphasizing they do not represent the Maldives government, which seeks to nurture constructive relations with its neighbors. Despite temporary social media-fueled vacation cancellations by Indians, the Maldives remains a perennial favorite among Indian tourists.

