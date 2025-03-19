Left Menu

PM Modi to Attend BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand: A Vision for Regional Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand from April 2 to 4 to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit. The summit aims to foster cooperation among South and Southeast Asian nations, guided by the theme 'PRO BIMSTEC' under Thailand's chairmanship, targeting a prosperous, resilient region by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated for an official visit to Thailand from April 2 to 4 to partake in the sixth BIMSTEC Summit held in Bangkok. His participation follows his previous visit in 2019 for ASEAN Summits, accompanied by key ministers, underlining the significance of India's involvement in regional dialogues.

The BIMSTEC Summit, chaired by Thailand, will focus on enhancing regional cooperation in South and Southeast Asia under the vision of 'PRO BIMSTEC' by 2030. The summit agenda includes the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, discussions on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, and the Summit Declaration, aiming at fostering political and economic collaboration.

Marking a testament to India's diplomatic history with Thailand, ongoing since 1947, the event further strengthens bilateral ties. The Ministry of External Affairs highlights BIMSTEC's focus on key areas such as disaster management, maritime security, anti-terrorism, economic development, and cultural exchanges, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

