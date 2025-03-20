Left Menu

Torkham Border Reopens After 27-Day Standoff

After a 27-day closure due to security disputes, the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, following successful negotiations by mutual jirga members. The closure had led to economic losses with 5,000 commercial trucks stuck. A ceasefire and halted construction have been agreed until April 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:04 IST
Torkham Border Reopens After 27-Day Standoff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a breakthrough after 27 days of closure, the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Wednesday, following successful negotiations involving jirga members from both nations. According to sources, the border closed on February 27 due to tensions over construction activities along the border.

The situation worsened when artillery fire and cross-border shooting resulted in injuries to eight individuals, including six troops. As a result, infrastructure damage affected houses, businesses, and a mosque, increasing the urgency for resolution. Pakistani and Afghan leaders from various sectors engaged in intensive dialogues to end the impasse, which left around 5,000 commercial trucks idle, costing millions in trade losses.

The decision to reopen the crossing for cargo vehicles followed a crucial flag meeting on the Afghan side of Torkham. The agreement not only facilitates trade but also includes a ceasefire until April 15, postponing the controversial construction of border checkposts. Leadership figures such as Nangarhar Deputy Governor Molvi Azizullah represented Afghanistan, emphasizing cooperation and mutual resolution in future border management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025