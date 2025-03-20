Torkham Border Reopens After 27-Day Standoff
After a 27-day closure due to security disputes, the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, following successful negotiations by mutual jirga members. The closure had led to economic losses with 5,000 commercial trucks stuck. A ceasefire and halted construction have been agreed until April 15.
In a breakthrough after 27 days of closure, the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Wednesday, following successful negotiations involving jirga members from both nations. According to sources, the border closed on February 27 due to tensions over construction activities along the border.
The situation worsened when artillery fire and cross-border shooting resulted in injuries to eight individuals, including six troops. As a result, infrastructure damage affected houses, businesses, and a mosque, increasing the urgency for resolution. Pakistani and Afghan leaders from various sectors engaged in intensive dialogues to end the impasse, which left around 5,000 commercial trucks idle, costing millions in trade losses.
The decision to reopen the crossing for cargo vehicles followed a crucial flag meeting on the Afghan side of Torkham. The agreement not only facilitates trade but also includes a ceasefire until April 15, postponing the controversial construction of border checkposts. Leadership figures such as Nangarhar Deputy Governor Molvi Azizullah represented Afghanistan, emphasizing cooperation and mutual resolution in future border management.
