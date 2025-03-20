Kolkata Welcomes Slovakia's Honorary Consulate with Eyes on Enhanced Indo-Slovak Ties

In a significant diplomatic move, Slovakia inaugurated its Honorary Consulate in Kolkata on Thursday. The ceremony witnessed attendance from top Slovak officials, including the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky. The event also had representation from Slovakia's diplomatic arm in India.

Minister Blanar expressed his enthusiasm for deepening ties with India, emphasizing the consulate's role in expanding Slovak influence beyond central India. He highlighted the industrial potential of West Bengal, noting its strong infrastructure and plethora of small and medium enterprises as fertile grounds for cooperation.

With trade turnover between Slovakia and India reaching almost EUR1.3 billion, both nations see the consulate as a strategic point for collaboration. Vivek Lohia, the newly appointed Honorary Consul, described the reopening as 'momentous and historical,' underlining shared industrial strengths, especially in the automotive sector, and ongoing initiatives for substantial business exchanges.

