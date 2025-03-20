Left Menu

Kolkata Welcomes Slovakia's Honorary Consulate with Eyes on Enhanced Indo-Slovak Ties

Slovakia's Honorary Consulate was inaugurated in Kolkata, aiming to bolster Indo-Slovak relations. The high-profile event was attended by senior Slovak officials. The consulate aims to expand trade partnerships and cultural exchanges, underscoring the already growing economic ties between the two nations, particularly in the automotive and IT sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:34 IST
Kolkata Welcomes Slovakia's Honorary Consulate with Eyes on Enhanced Indo-Slovak Ties
Slovakia's Honorary Consulate inaugurated in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, Slovakia inaugurated its Honorary Consulate in Kolkata on Thursday. The ceremony witnessed attendance from top Slovak officials, including the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky. The event also had representation from Slovakia's diplomatic arm in India.

Minister Blanar expressed his enthusiasm for deepening ties with India, emphasizing the consulate's role in expanding Slovak influence beyond central India. He highlighted the industrial potential of West Bengal, noting its strong infrastructure and plethora of small and medium enterprises as fertile grounds for cooperation.

With trade turnover between Slovakia and India reaching almost EUR1.3 billion, both nations see the consulate as a strategic point for collaboration. Vivek Lohia, the newly appointed Honorary Consul, described the reopening as 'momentous and historical,' underlining shared industrial strengths, especially in the automotive sector, and ongoing initiatives for substantial business exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025