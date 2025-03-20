The Peoples' Friendship University of Russia hosted an influential International Youth Forum, revealing the dynamic cooperation between Russia and Asia in nuclear technology. The forum aimed to underscore nuclear energy's significance in fields like medicine, energy, and environmental sustainability. Multiple countries, notably from Asia, joined this event to exchange growing advancements in the industry.

In a notable address, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia, highlighted that globally, 60 new nuclear reactors are under construction, predominantly in Asia. Kosachev extolled Russia's robust position in the nuclear domain, remarking on ambitions to increase its share in national electricity generation to 25 percent by 2045.

Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky emphasized the significance of uniting with Asia based on pragmatic cooperation. The forum featured diverse topics, ranging from nuclear safety to innovation in medical treatment, and aimed at fostering educational exchanges and sustainable growth among graduates.

