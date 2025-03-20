Tensions Surge in Balochistan Amid Accusations of Atrocity Escalation

In a stark denunciation, prominent Baloch leader Mehran Marri has condemned Pakistan's ramped-up military actions in Balochistan, connecting the Baloch Liberation Army's attacks on the Jaffar Express and Noshki bomb incident to the sustained oppression in the region. Marri accused the Pakistani establishment of heightening atrocities, highlighting the recent forced disappearances of over 60 Baloch students across universities in Punjab and Sindh.

Marri stated, 'This is just a sequence of events. The Pakistani army has escalated its atrocities in Balochistan,' asserting that the Baloch independence movement, which gained momentum between 2000 and 2005, has intensified amid ongoing repression. He criticized the handling of peaceful protestors, including human rights advocate Mahrang Baloch, who he claimed was unfairly portrayed as a criminal by the Pakistani media, despite a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. 'This shows the contradiction in how the world views Balochistan versus how Pakistan's ISPR manipulates narratives,' he remarked.

In a climate of growing tensions, the Balochistan Liberation Army recently targeted the Jaffar Express in a high-profile attack, followed by a bomb blast in Balochistan's Noshki district, resulting in Pakistani security force casualties. Marri echoed concerns about Pakistan's transparency concerning insurgent activities, citing journalist Mansoor Ali Khan's report of 57 insurgent attacks, contrasting with official accounts of 12 injuries and six deaths.

Marri dismissed prospects for negotiations with Pakistan, labeling the country's original geopolitical purpose defunct. 'Pakistan, we must not forget, is an acronym coined by the British. It had a purpose, and that purpose has long since expired,' he declared, noting the strategic insignificance following America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. He accused Pakistan's military of discounting international human rights findings, claiming, 'The Pakistani army has paid no heed to these reports and instead blames India, the Jewish world, and the American lobby.'

Marri further asserted that many international backers, including America, have distanced themselves from Pakistan, viewing it as an unreliable partner. He unequivocally stated that the Baloch people demand full independence, having endured betrayal and subjugation for too long. 'There is too much bad blood. The Baloch nation will not accept anything less than independence,' he proclaimed.

The situation in Balochistan continues to be fraught with tension as disputes between rights groups and the Pakistani military show no sign of abating. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)