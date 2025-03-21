Trump Warns of Jail Time for Tesla Saboteurs Amid Rising Attacks

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that individuals caught sabotaging Tesla vehicles could potentially face up to 20 years in prison. In his post, Trump emphasized the seriousness of the acts and the inclusion of financiers in these penalties, declaring, 'WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!'

This declaration follows US Attorney General Pam Bondi's recent comments labeling the violent attacks on Tesla properties as 'domestic terrorism.' Bondi assured the public of thorough investigations aimed at imposing stern consequences on those implicated, highlighting the involvement of behind-the-scenes coordinators and funders in these crimes.

The announcement comes after the Las Vegas incident where a fire at a Tesla Collision Center resulted in damage to five vehicles, as documented by ABC News. Since Elon Musk's appointment as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla has faced ongoing vandalism and protests. Moreover, the Department of Defense is set to brief Musk on potential military actions concerning China, emphasizing his significant, albeit contentious, role in US government affairs due to his position as a Pentagon supplier and his substantial Chinese financial ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)