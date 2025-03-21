Left Menu

Canada's New Prime Minister Eyes Swift Election Call

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to call a federal election, just days into his tenure. With his Liberal Party leading in the polls, Carney seeks a fresh mandate amid tensions with the US. Elections are anticipated late April, offering a swift campaign period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:10 IST
Canada's New Prime Minister Eyes Swift Election Call
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly set to request the dissolution of parliament and propose a federal election, according to CBC News. The move follows swiftly on the heels of Carney's swearing-in after Justin Trudeau's resignation.

Sources suggest elections could be scheduled for April 28 or May 4, depending on when Carney officially makes the call. The election campaign is expected to span between 36 and 50 days as Carney seeks a mandate against a backdrop of favorable Liberal Party polls.

In response to inquiries about election timing, Carney stated Governor General Mary Simon would be the first to know. "During this crisis, a strong mandate is crucial. Our government offers a positive vision," Carney expressed, emphasizing action-driven leadership.

The CBC Poll Tracker currently positions Carney's Liberals slightly ahead of the Conservatives. Carney assumed office on March 14, amid tension stirred by US tariffs under President Trump's administration, taking over from Trudeau who faced cabinet unrest and dipping polls.

Carney's initial pledge upon assuming office included promises of a nimble government capable of addressing national challenges, shared via a post on X. He emphasized a commitment to economic security and the nation's future.

Carney has confidently opposed proposals for Canada-US tariff alignments and rejected notions of Canada joining the US. "America is not Canada," he firmly stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025