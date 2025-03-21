Canada's New Prime Minister Eyes Swift Election Call
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to call a federal election, just days into his tenure. With his Liberal Party leading in the polls, Carney seeks a fresh mandate amid tensions with the US. Elections are anticipated late April, offering a swift campaign period.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly set to request the dissolution of parliament and propose a federal election, according to CBC News. The move follows swiftly on the heels of Carney's swearing-in after Justin Trudeau's resignation.
Sources suggest elections could be scheduled for April 28 or May 4, depending on when Carney officially makes the call. The election campaign is expected to span between 36 and 50 days as Carney seeks a mandate against a backdrop of favorable Liberal Party polls.
In response to inquiries about election timing, Carney stated Governor General Mary Simon would be the first to know. "During this crisis, a strong mandate is crucial. Our government offers a positive vision," Carney expressed, emphasizing action-driven leadership.
The CBC Poll Tracker currently positions Carney's Liberals slightly ahead of the Conservatives. Carney assumed office on March 14, amid tension stirred by US tariffs under President Trump's administration, taking over from Trudeau who faced cabinet unrest and dipping polls.
Carney's initial pledge upon assuming office included promises of a nimble government capable of addressing national challenges, shared via a post on X. He emphasized a commitment to economic security and the nation's future.
Carney has confidently opposed proposals for Canada-US tariff alignments and rejected notions of Canada joining the US. "America is not Canada," he firmly stated.
