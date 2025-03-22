Left Menu

Concerns Raised Over China's Metok Dam Project in Tibet

Phuntsok Tobgyal, a UN Advocacy Officer, warns that China's Metok Dam on Tibet's Yarlung Tsangpo River poses severe environmental and social risks. He calls for international action to prevent potential ecological damage, water scarcity, displacement, and regional instability due to this controversial project.

Concerns Raised Over China's Metok Dam Project in Tibet
Phuntsok Tobgyal, UN Advocacy Officer at the Office of Tibet in Geneva (Image Source: @CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Switzerland

During the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Phuntsok Tobgyal, the UN Advocacy Officer at the Office of Tibet in Geneva, highlighted grave concerns over the environmental and social repercussions of China's planned Metok Dam, as reported by Tibet.net.

Proposed on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, known for its vital ecological role as the "Third Pole," the project threatens to disrupt the fragile ecosystem, bolster deforestation, induce seismic activities, and alter glacier melt patterns, potentially hastening climate change, Tobgyal warned.

Tobgyal emphasized the river's crucial importance, especially as it flows into South Asia as the Brahmaputra. He cautioned that the dam might alter water flow, leading to scarcity and flooding, escalating regional geopolitical tensions. In light of these significant risks, he urged for international cooperation and immediate intervention to halt the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

