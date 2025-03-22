Abu Dhabi's Collective Iftar: A Celebration of Tolerance and Coexistence
The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi hosted a collective Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House, underscoring the emirate's dedication to cultural and religious diversity. Attended by leaders of various faiths, the event highlighted Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering dialogue, tolerance, and a cohesive society.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development (DCD) organized a collective Iftar at the Abrahamic Family House, aiming to strengthen social cohesion and religious coexistence. The event, part of the Year of Community, saw participation from top officials and representatives of diverse faiths, including Chairman Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili.
The Iftar echoed Abu Dhabi's dedication to nurturing a society that cherishes cultural and religious diversity, housed at a landmark symbolizing global human coexistence. The DCD emphasized that these gatherings foster dialogue and tolerance, reinforcing the significance of faith leaders in promoting community cohesion.
Chairman Mugheer Al Khaili highlighted the event's role in showcasing Abu Dhabi's values of tolerance and coexistence. He stressed the importance of religious leaders in social harmony, noting their influence in spreading shared human values within communities. The gathering concluded with leaders appreciating these initiatives as pivotal to Abu Dhabi's vision as a diverse and tolerant global city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
