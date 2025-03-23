Left Menu

IDF's Aggressive Maneuvers: Striking Hamas Strongholds in Southern Gaza

Israeli forces encircle Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, targeting Hamas. The IDF sets evacuation paths for civilians, vows ongoing operations to ensure security. In a parallel operation, an Israeli airstrike kills a politburo member in Khan Yunis. An interceptive measure thwarts a Houthi missile attack on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces have successfully encircled Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, southern Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas's terror infrastructure and eliminate operatives, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). On Sunday, in a nighttime raid, military forces targeted a command and control center used by Hamas recently.

Efforts have been made by the IDF to establish evacuation routes ensuring civilians can safely leave the conflict zone. The military affirmed its continued operations against Gaza's terrorist factions to protect Israeli citizens. The operation seeks to dismantle terrorist strongholds and widen the southern Gaza security zone.

Parallelly, a ground operation was launched against Hamas in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza. In Khan Yunis, a key Hamas politburo figure was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Additionally, Israel's cabinet approved Defense Minister Yisrael Katz's plan allowing Gaza residents to leave for third nations, ensuring safe and organized passage routes. In a separate incident, Israel intercepted a Houthi missile targeting its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

