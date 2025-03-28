Unveiling the Legacy: Rahul Sankrityayan's Impact on Digital Humanities Explored

The Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), in partnership with the National Mission for Manuscripts, Delhi, hosted a National Conference on March 24-26, 2025. Themed 'The Legacy of Rahul Sankrityayan in the Era of Digital Humanities,' the event commenced with a keynote speech by Maya Joshi, highlighting Sankrityayan's polymathic nature.

Joshi emphasized Sankrityayan's lifelong pursuit of knowledge, reflecting how 'seeking' defined a meaningful existence. Meanwhile, CIHTS Vice Chancellor Ven. Prof. Wangchuk Negi honored Sankrityayan's immense contributions to Buddhism, quoting, 'I have taken ideas as a raft to carry me across, not as a load to be borne on the head.'

The conference featured thought-provoking sessions on Hindi literature, cross-cultural exchanges, and Buddhist studies, with notable speakers urging the digital preservation of Sankrityayan's works. Such initiatives promise to preserve his rich legacy for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)