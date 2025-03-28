Unveiling the Legacy: Rahul Sankrityayan's Impact on Digital Humanities Explored
A three-day National Conference at CIHTS highlighted Mahapandit Rahul Sankrityayan's contributions to Buddhism and digital humanities. Experts discussed his linguistic prowess and impact on global Buddhist traditions. Sessions emphasized the importance of digitizing his works for preservation and accessibility.
The Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS), in partnership with the National Mission for Manuscripts, Delhi, hosted a National Conference on March 24-26, 2025. Themed 'The Legacy of Rahul Sankrityayan in the Era of Digital Humanities,' the event commenced with a keynote speech by Maya Joshi, highlighting Sankrityayan's polymathic nature.
Joshi emphasized Sankrityayan's lifelong pursuit of knowledge, reflecting how 'seeking' defined a meaningful existence. Meanwhile, CIHTS Vice Chancellor Ven. Prof. Wangchuk Negi honored Sankrityayan's immense contributions to Buddhism, quoting, 'I have taken ideas as a raft to carry me across, not as a load to be borne on the head.'
The conference featured thought-provoking sessions on Hindi literature, cross-cultural exchanges, and Buddhist studies, with notable speakers urging the digital preservation of Sankrityayan's works. Such initiatives promise to preserve his rich legacy for future generations.
