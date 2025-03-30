Left Menu

Road Chaos in Pakistan: Spate of Deadly Accidents and Crime Surge

A series of accidents near Multan and Dera Ismail Khan left casualties, with multiple injuries reported. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi faces a surge in violent crimes, creating anxiety among residents. Both accidents and crimes highlight significant safety concerns in Pakistan, necessitating urgent attention.

In a string of unfortunate events, a collision between a mini truck and a pickup van near Multan, Pakistan, resulted in at least nine people being injured, ARY News has reported. The accident occurred early Sunday morning near Head Naubahar, leading to the hospitalization of five individuals, including Nasir, Aqeel Ahmed, Jahangir, Zahid, and Jind Wada, at Nishtar Hospital. The remaining injured received on-the-spot medical care.

In a separate incident, a tragic road accident near Daraban Road, close to Tekin Adda in Dera Ismail Khan, claimed three lives. A truck struck a motorbike, instantly killing two brothers, Irfan and Saifullah, residents of Kotla Habib. The identity of the third victim remains undisclosed. These accidents highlight the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

Compounding the chaos, a passenger van headed to the Shah Noorani Shrine crashed near Hub, causing one death and injuring 25, according to ARY News. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi faces a surge in violent crime, as reported by Dawn. Over 100 incidents, including 17 robberies, have left residents deeply unsettled. This rise in crime raises serious concerns about public safety and law enforcement efficacy in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

