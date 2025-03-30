Left Menu

UAE Launches Reading Ambassadors Initiative to Cultivate Lifelong Reading Culture

The UAE's Ministry of Culture marked the end of Reading Month 2025 with the Reading Ambassadors Initiative, aimed at embedding reading into everyday life. Collaborating with key councils, the initiative enlists mentors from various groups to foster literacy and cultural identity, promoting reading across communities and celebrating success stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:20 IST
UAE Launches Reading Ambassadors Initiative to Cultivate Lifelong Reading Culture
Ministry of Culture launches 'Reading Ambassadors Initiative' (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Culture in the UAE successfully concluded National Reading Month 2025 by unveiling the Reading Ambassadors Initiative on March 30, partnering with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Federal Youth Authority. This program aims to instill a culture of reading across the nation by appointing influential figures as mentors and advocates.

The inaugural group of Reading Ambassadors includes individuals from diverse sectors such as writers, youth, volunteers, and children. These ambassadors are tasked with promoting reading habits and launching impactful initiatives, with a focus on innovative projects and community engagement through MOC-affiliated libraries and centers.

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood highlighted its theme for Emirati Children's Day 2025, emphasizing national identity and cultural heritage. Collaborative efforts include encouraging Arabic reading to preserve UAE's cultural artifacts. Such initiatives align with MOC's goal of reading as a catalyst for national development, with widespread support promised for ambassadors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

