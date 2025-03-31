Kathmandu's Air Quality Crisis: Flights Disrupted, Health at Risk

Kathmandu Valley is currently smothered by a thick layer of haze, resulting in a significant spike in air pollution levels. On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared into the 'Very Unhealthy' category, raising alarms for public health in the region.

The Ministry of Forests and Environment's Department of Environment Air Quality Monitoring reported a 'Hazardous' classification in Bhaisipati with a US AQI reading of 333 by 2:30 pm, local time. This dense haze severely impacted flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), as spokesperson Rinji Sherpa noted that poor visibility forced the diversion of numerous international flights.

Monday morning's visibility was a mere 1,600 meters, below the threshold necessary for safe landings. Though conditions improved to 3,000 meters later, dust, and haze still pose significant challenges. Eye and throat irritations are reported as diverse flights experienced disruptions.

The PM2.5 concentration—a dangerous pollutant due to its ability to penetrate deep into the lungs—stood at 209.8 ug/m3. Kathmandu, a city steeped in history and culture, now struggles with pollution levels nearly five times above WHO recommendations, marking a significant public health crisis.

The air quality crisis highlights the urgent need for comprehensive health impact assessments to gauge the full extent of these environmental threats. As Nepal grapples with alarming pollution levels, the need for effective sectoral measures has never been more crucial.

