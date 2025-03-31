Left Menu

Eid Festivities Turn Tragic: Multiple Fatalities in Pakistan Firing Incidents

Following Eid ul Fitr prayers, multiple firing incidents across Pakistan led to the deaths of six individuals and injuries to nine others. The confrontations, primarily fueled by personal enmities, occurred in various regions, as reported by ARY News.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grim aftermath of Eid ul Fitr celebrations, Pakistan witnessed a series of tragic firing incidents, claiming the lives of six people and injuring nine others, according to ARY News reports. The violent episodes unfolded in several districts, each with deep-rooted causes tied to personal grudges.

In Swabi's Gadoon Amazai, rival factions, embroiled in a longstanding feud, exchanged gunfire following Eid prayers, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries. A further shocking incident in Bannu saw a child and another individual succumb to gunshot wounds during a quarrel within the Mandan jurisdiction.

Elsewhere, in Abbottabad's Mirpur, gunfire erupted inside a mosque over personal disputes, leaving two injured, while in Karak and Umerkot, fatal shootings added to the death toll. Karachi too witnessed shooting incidents, with robbery and violent altercations marking the post-Eid narrative, as law enforcement probes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

