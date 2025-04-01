Bangladesh at Crossroads: Rising Extremism Challenges Democratic Aspirations

Following the ouster of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, religious fundamentalists have increasingly asserted control, drastically affecting the country's social landscape. In a disturbing turn, fundamentalists banned young women from playing soccer in one town and pressured police in another to release a man who harassed a woman for not covering her hair, even celebrating him with garlands.

The shift towards extremism culminated in Dhaka as demonstrators demanded the death penalty for any act deemed disrespectful to Islam, promising vigilante justice if unsatisfied. This climate has been a breeding ground for groups like the outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir, which recently held a rally calling for an Islamic caliphate, exposing fissures within the nation's interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Critics argue Yunus' administration is too lenient on extremists and lacks a clear vision amid growing pressures.

With Bangladesh's ostensible secularism under siege, the rising tide of extremism threatens to redefine the country's future, diminishing hopes for democratic pluralism. Prominent Islamic leaders are advocating for an "Islamic government" and constitutional changes that exclude secularism. Female activists and minority communities face heightened vulnerability, contending with a state increasingly shaped by religious populism.

(With inputs from agencies.)