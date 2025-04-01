Left Menu

India-Japan Space Dialogue Advances Bilateral Collaboration

The third India-Japan Space Dialogue held in Tokyo focused on enhancing space collaboration between the two nations. Discussions covered national space programs and joint missions, such as the Lunar Polar Exploration. The event also marked the opening of the 'Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year'.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:46 IST
India-Japan Space Dialogue Advances Bilateral Collaboration
Flags of India and Japan (Photo source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The third India-Japan Space Dialogue, convened in Tokyo on April 1, saw a delegation led by Muanpuii Saiawi of India's Ministry of External Affairs and M Ganesh Pillai of ISRO. Japan's side was co-chaired by Saita Yukio and Kazeki Jun.

The dialogue facilitated discussions on key areas including space policies, bilateral cooperation, space situational awareness, and industry-level ties. Indian delegates also toured the Tsukuba Space Center of JAXA on March 31.

The meeting initiated the 'Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year', with Japan expressing a desire to strengthen its collaborative efforts with India. This initiative aligns with ongoing projects like the LUPEX lunar mission, evidencing robust bilateral engagement in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

