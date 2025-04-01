India-Japan Space Dialogue Advances Bilateral Collaboration

The third India-Japan Space Dialogue, convened in Tokyo on April 1, saw a delegation led by Muanpuii Saiawi of India's Ministry of External Affairs and M Ganesh Pillai of ISRO. Japan's side was co-chaired by Saita Yukio and Kazeki Jun.

The dialogue facilitated discussions on key areas including space policies, bilateral cooperation, space situational awareness, and industry-level ties. Indian delegates also toured the Tsukuba Space Center of JAXA on March 31.

The meeting initiated the 'Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year', with Japan expressing a desire to strengthen its collaborative efforts with India. This initiative aligns with ongoing projects like the LUPEX lunar mission, evidencing robust bilateral engagement in space exploration.

