Left Menu

Gas Pipeline Blast Sparks Devastation in Malaysia: Over 100 Injured

A gas pipeline explosion near Kuala Lumpur injured over 100 people, causing a fire that threatened nearby villages during Eid celebrations. Malaysian authorities are working to rescue trapped residents, with many receiving treatment for injuries. Temporary shelters are being arranged for the displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:13 IST
Gas Pipeline Blast Sparks Devastation in Malaysia: Over 100 Injured
Flames rise from a fire after a gas pipeline operated by energy firm Petronas caught fire in Malaysia (Image Credit: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A devastating fire erupted following a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, leaving more than 100 people injured, Al Jazeera reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the suburb of Putra Heights, central Selangor state, at approximately 8:10 am local time.

The blaze, fueled by a fireball from the explosion, rapidly spread, endangering nearby villages during Eid celebrations, as reported by Al Jazeera through state news agency Bernama. According to Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan, a staggering 112 individuals were injured, with 63 hospitalized for burns, breathing issues, and various other injuries. Notably, 49 houses sustained damage, though no fatalities have been reported.

Selangor's disaster management unit announced ongoing efforts to rescue those trapped by the blaze, with 82 individuals having been saved so far, as mentioned by the state's Chief Minister. Temporary accommodations are being arranged in a nearby mosque for affected residents until the crisis is under control, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025