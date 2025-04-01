Gas Pipeline Blast Sparks Devastation in Malaysia: Over 100 Injured

A devastating fire erupted following a gas pipeline explosion on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, leaving more than 100 people injured, Al Jazeera reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the suburb of Putra Heights, central Selangor state, at approximately 8:10 am local time.

The blaze, fueled by a fireball from the explosion, rapidly spread, endangering nearby villages during Eid celebrations, as reported by Al Jazeera through state news agency Bernama. According to Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan, a staggering 112 individuals were injured, with 63 hospitalized for burns, breathing issues, and various other injuries. Notably, 49 houses sustained damage, though no fatalities have been reported.

Selangor's disaster management unit announced ongoing efforts to rescue those trapped by the blaze, with 82 individuals having been saved so far, as mentioned by the state's Chief Minister. Temporary accommodations are being arranged in a nearby mosque for affected residents until the crisis is under control, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)