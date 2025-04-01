Left Menu

UAE Champions the Cause: World Autism Awareness Day Celebrations

The UAE celebrates World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, highlighting its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with autism. The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination offers tailored programmes to support over 500 students, emphasizing early detection and community involvement for effective integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST
UAE to mark World Autism Awareness Day with inclusive care programmes (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE will celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, emphasizing its dedication to an inclusive environment for those with autism spectrum disorder. This initiative aims to enhance social cohesion and sustainable development by empowering autistic individuals to hone their skills, improve their quality of life, and engage actively in the community.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination provides accredited programmes for 522 students with autism across Abu Dhabi. Aisha Al Mansoori, Director of the Abu Dhabi Autism Centre under ZHO, stressed the need for collective efforts to support autism inclusion, particularly by raising awareness in schools.

Al Mansoori highlighted the significance of early detection for successful integration, noting that ZHO tailors programmes to individual needs, including designing specialized training plans. Additionally, they conduct workplace visits to ensure task suitability and independence. Internationally, the Bridges of Hope programme extends support to families in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

