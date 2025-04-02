Strengthening Bonds: PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Thailand After 12 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand marks the first bilateral meeting by an Indian PM in over a decade. His trip signifies deepening ties rooted in historical connections and expands strategic partnerships in trade, security, and cultural exchange with a focus on India's role in BIMSTEC and Southeast Asian relations.
- Country:
- Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Thailand, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian head of government in 12 years. Although primarily attending the BIMSTEC Summit, the visit underscores bilateral importance, according to India's Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh.
The historic India-Thailand relationship, anchored in over 2,000 years of shared cultural and linguistic connections, continues to evolve. Ambassador Singh noted that both nations benefit from complementary diplomatic strategies, India's Act East and Thailand's Look West policies, bolstering trade and economic cooperation.
People-to-people connections thrive with substantial tourism and educational exchanges, while defense ties are expanding rapidly. During the BIMSTEC Summit, leaders will unveil a 2030 Vision Document and a maritime cooperation agreement, fostering regional security and connectivity. This visit promises significant advances for India-Thailand relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA and Japan Mark 115 Years of Bilateral Relations with Renewed Commitment to Economic and Diplomatic Growth
IndiGo Sets Sights on Global Expansion with Strategic Partnerships
Pakistan and Afghanistan Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Heightened Security in Greenland: Usha Vance's Diplomatic Visit
India-Sri Lanka Defence Pact: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations