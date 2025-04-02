India-Thailand Relations Poised for Strategic Elevation During PM Modi’s Visit
Indian envoy Nagesh Singh expressed optimism about elevating India-Thailand relations during Prime Minister Modi's visit. Key discussions will focus on defense, security, and regional cooperation. Participation in the BIMSTEC Summit, historic engagements, and addressing shared security concerns are pivotal to fostering stronger bilateral ties.
Indian envoy Nagesh Singh has signaled optimism about elevating the Indo-Thai partnership to a strategic level, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand. During this significant diplomatic engagement, both nations aim to bolster bilateral ties through the signing of MoUs and joint press statements.
Scheduled for April 3-4, PM Modi's visit includes crucial bilateral meetings with Thai leaders, focusing on cooperation in defense, security, education, and people-to-people interaction. A highlight of the trip is the BIMSTEC Summit, centered around promoting regional collaboration among member countries on trade, investment, and security issues.
Singh outlined PM Modi's itinerary, which includes a visit to the iconic Wat Pho temple and an audience with Thailand's royal family. This visit underscores the historic connections and ongoing cooperation between the two nations, with trade between them valued at USD 16.89 billion in 2022-23.
