Left Menu

India-Thailand Relations Poised for Strategic Elevation During PM Modi’s Visit

Indian envoy Nagesh Singh expressed optimism about elevating India-Thailand relations during Prime Minister Modi's visit. Key discussions will focus on defense, security, and regional cooperation. Participation in the BIMSTEC Summit, historic engagements, and addressing shared security concerns are pivotal to fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:52 IST
India-Thailand Relations Poised for Strategic Elevation During PM Modi’s Visit
Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian envoy Nagesh Singh has signaled optimism about elevating the Indo-Thai partnership to a strategic level, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand. During this significant diplomatic engagement, both nations aim to bolster bilateral ties through the signing of MoUs and joint press statements.

Scheduled for April 3-4, PM Modi's visit includes crucial bilateral meetings with Thai leaders, focusing on cooperation in defense, security, education, and people-to-people interaction. A highlight of the trip is the BIMSTEC Summit, centered around promoting regional collaboration among member countries on trade, investment, and security issues.

Singh outlined PM Modi's itinerary, which includes a visit to the iconic Wat Pho temple and an audience with Thailand's royal family. This visit underscores the historic connections and ongoing cooperation between the two nations, with trade between them valued at USD 16.89 billion in 2022-23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025