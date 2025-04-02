Left Menu

Chilean President's Landmark Visit to India: Insights and Honors

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font visited India for his first state visit, marked by a tour of the Taj Mahal. Welcomed by Indian officials, Boric engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was honored at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting Indo-Chilean relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:17 IST
Chile President Gabriel Boric visits Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font graced the iconic Taj Mahal during his state visit to India, marking his inaugural trip to the nation. The President was seen absorbing the historical splendor, guided by an official who elaborated on the monument's rich history.

President Boric and his delegation arrived in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day, receiving a warm reception at the airport. This visit forms a part of Boric's broader engagement in India, having been previously greeted by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, in Delhi.

The day progressed with significant diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, followed by strategic bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The evening saw a formal banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she lauded Boric as an 'inspiration for young leaders', acknowledging his journey from student politics to the presidency. Boric, in turn, praised PM Modi's international influence, discerning India under his leadership as a pivotal global player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

