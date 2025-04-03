Building Collapse in Bangkok: A Blow to China-Thailand Relations

The collapse of a Chinese-constructed office building in Bangkok has intensified skepticism about China's growing economic footprint in Thailand, despite the government's favorable stance towards Beijing. An investigation is underway following the implosion caused by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake originating in Myanmar, which was felt across the region and notably affected this high-rise structure, burying construction workers beneath its rubble, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Preliminary findings suggest substandard steel was used in the building, sparking criticism from locals who argue that Chinese investments fail to benefit the Thai populace. Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has cautioned against drawing hasty conclusions regarding the collapse, emphasizing that only this building was structurally compromised, reported RFA.

Akanat expressed public concerns about the influx of defective Chinese industrial products in Thailand. In 2019, China surpassed Japan as Thailand's top foreign investor, a title it maintained through 2023, as per Thailand's investment agency. This surge in investment was partly a response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, but the strategy might face challenges with new tariffs announced by President Trump, which include a 36% duty on Thai exports.

In response to the incident, the Chinese embassy in Bangkok affirmed that its companies are obliged to comply with local laws and contribute positively to host societies. An embassy spokesperson stated that China supports Thailand's investigation into the collapse, anticipating fair and scientifically grounded results.

(With inputs from agencies.)