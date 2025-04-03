Uniting Voices: The Landmark Third East Turkistan/Uyghur Summit in Munich

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has announced plans for the Third East Turkistan/Uyghur Summit and the Uyghur Youth Summit. Scheduled from May 23 to May 25 in Munich, Germany, the summits aim to gather influential Uyghur figures and allies to strategize on pressing global challenges.

The summits occur at a critical time, amid rapidly shifting geopolitical landscapes. Discussions will focus on the evolving policies under the Trump administration, as well as international conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict. China's controversial foreign policies and ongoing internal dissent also add layers of complexity to the Uyghur national movement.

The WUC emphasizes the inadequacy of international responses to China's alleged genocidal actions in East Turkistan, already recognized by several global parliaments and the Uyghur Tribunal. With the increase of AI surveillance, Uyghur refugees face heightened threats. The summit seeks to foster dialogue and forge strategies for navigating these global challenges.

