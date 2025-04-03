PM Modi Strengthens Indo-Thai Ties and Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Vision
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to ASEAN unity and a free Indo-Pacific during his visit to Thailand. The visit highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties with Thailand, focusing on cultural, economic, and security cooperation, aligning with India's 'Act East' and Indo-Pacific strategies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's dedication to ASEAN unity and a free Indo-Pacific as he bolstered diplomatic relations with Thailand. Modi emphasized the special position Thailand holds in India's strategic domain, affirming shared goals within India's 'Act East' policy and the broader Indo-Pacific vision. During bilateral talks, Modi stated, "India believes in development-ism, not expansionism."
Asserting ASEAN's centrality, Modi said, "India fully supports ASEAN unity and a rule-based Indo-Pacific order." Speaking of Thailand's pivotal role, he declared the elevation of relations to Strategic Partnerships and announced the initiation of a strategic dialogue between security agencies. The collaboration extends to tourism, culture, and trade, with agreements reached on small and medium enterprise cooperation.
Modi praised Thailand's government for returning cybercrime victims to India and appreciated the issuance of a special postage stamp commemorating his visit. Cultural ties were celebrated with references to historic scholar exchanges and commonalities in languages and traditions. Modi expressed thanks for a warm welcome and offered solidarity after a recent earthquake in Thailand.
