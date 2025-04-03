Left Menu

EU Urged to Suspend Pakistan's Trade Benefits Over Human Rights Abuses

Calls intensify for the European Union to withdraw Pakistan's GSP+ status due to its persistent human rights violations. Human rights organizations criticize the EU for inaction as reports of religious persecution and forced child marriages in Pakistan continue. Activists demand immediate intervention and sanctions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Human rights organizations and political figures have intensified calls on the European Union to suspend Pakistan's preferential tariff privileges under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). This action is urged to pressure Pakistan into addressing widespread human rights violations, particularly religious persecution and an alarming surge in forced child marriages, according to Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF).

Willy Fautre, Director of HRWF, criticized the EU for failing to hold Pakistan accountable. He highlighted that multiple parliamentary inquiries and resolutions have consistently pointed out Pakistan's disregard for human rights. The country's continued non-compliance with GSP+ regulations is seen as a misuse of EU taxpayer money and compromises the EU's moral authority as a commercially-driven entity.

Concerns were echoed by Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress and Razzak Baloch of the Baloch American Congress, who outlined the plight of religious minorities. Both advocate for EU intervention, including sanctions and the withdrawal of GSP+ status, to curb rampant human rights abuses in Pakistan, emphasizing the systemic marginalization and hate against religious minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

