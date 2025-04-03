Left Menu

EU Pressured to Revoke Pakistan's Trade Benefits Over Human Rights Concerns

Human rights groups urge the EU to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ trade benefits due to ongoing human rights violations, targeting religious minorities and increasing forced marriages. Critics accuse the EU of ignoring these abuses, losing credibility, and failing to act against Pakistan's continued disregard for human rights, calling for sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:57 IST
EU Pressured to Revoke Pakistan's Trade Benefits Over Human Rights Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Human rights organizations and politicians are urging the European Union to halt Pakistan's preferential tariff benefits under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). This comes in response to Pakistan's persistent human rights abuses, including religious persecution and forced child marriages, according to Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF).

Willy Fautre, HRWF Director, criticized the EU for not holding Pakistan accountable, saying the EU has ignored parliamentary questions and resolutions highlighting Pakistan's human rights violations. Fautre stated that by not punishing Pakistan, the EU is misusing taxpayers' money and losing credibility as a values-based commercial entity.

HRWF reports ongoing abuses like fabricated blasphemy charges and violence against minorities. Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress called for EU action, emphasizing the systemic marginalization and violence faced by minorities. Razzak Baloch from the Baloch American Congress highlighted Pakistan's historical persecution of Hindus and urged the West to stop supporting Pakistan militarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025