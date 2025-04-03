EU Pressured to Revoke Pakistan's Trade Benefits Over Human Rights Concerns

Human rights organizations and politicians are urging the European Union to halt Pakistan's preferential tariff benefits under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). This comes in response to Pakistan's persistent human rights abuses, including religious persecution and forced child marriages, according to Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF).

Willy Fautre, HRWF Director, criticized the EU for not holding Pakistan accountable, saying the EU has ignored parliamentary questions and resolutions highlighting Pakistan's human rights violations. Fautre stated that by not punishing Pakistan, the EU is misusing taxpayers' money and losing credibility as a values-based commercial entity.

HRWF reports ongoing abuses like fabricated blasphemy charges and violence against minorities. Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress called for EU action, emphasizing the systemic marginalization and violence faced by minorities. Razzak Baloch from the Baloch American Congress highlighted Pakistan's historical persecution of Hindus and urged the West to stop supporting Pakistan militarily.

